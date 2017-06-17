“St. Lucia is one of the Caribbean’s most stunning islands”: CNN features Saint Lucia twice

Saint Lucia has been featured twice in a CNN report on the top 12 all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean.
Cap Maison Resort and Spa in Gros Islet and Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort in Soufrière made the cut.
According to CNN, “If there’s one thing better than guaranteed sunshine and blue skies on your next vacation, it’s the knowledge that there will be no nasty surprises come check-out time. All-inclusive vacations mean that one price fits all, covering almost everything, save those optional extras or upgrades. Mexico and the Caribbean boast countless options to kick back and relax, so here are some of the best options when it comes to staying in style — but also on budget”.
On Cap Maison, St. Lucia
St. Lucia is one of the Caribbean’s most stunning islands and the Cap Maison resort offers dramatic clifftop vistas featuring both the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.
Forty-nine suites are spread over three landscaped acres, all designed in Spanish Caribbean style, while private white sand beaches add to the sense of exclusivity.
When it comes to fine dining, the Cliff at Cap offers contemporary French Caribbean cuisine. The Naked Fisherman Beach Bar & Grill serves up a more casual experience on the sand.
The most impressive dining experience — and undoubtedly Instagram-friendly — is Rock Maison, a scenic perch accessed only by a wooden staircase from the clifftop, where champagne is delivered by zip line. Best not to try that one at home.
All-inclusive offers from $1,698 per couple for three nights.
On Sugar Beach, St. Lucia
Few Caribbean locales can match the scenic wow factor of St. Lucia’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pitons, two mountains providing the backdrop to Sugar Beach.
The resort sits in 100 acres of rain forest fronted by white sand beaches, where non-motorized water sports such as snorkeling, sailing and windsurfing are included.
Each room has a plunge pool and butler service, while a range of meal plans allow you to choose from dining à la carte to all-inclusive.
From $4,764 per couple for three nights.
The other resorts featured are:
The Crane Resort, Barbados
UNICO Riviera Maya, Mexico
Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada
Iberostar Grand Hotel Paraíso, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Necker Island, British Virgin Islands
Sunset at the Palms, Jamaica
Grand Velas Los Cabos, Mexico
Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, Mexico
Curtain Bluff, Antigua
Cnn does that to all islands all the time
I m a visiter here, i stay in a small house in the mountain. I m here for abaout 3 weeks. I visited sugar beach and got an expresion of the resort. I must say , yes it is beautyfull but....... This people making holiday in there, where do they spend their money? Mostly not in town. Yes, this resorts give work for a few St. Lucians, but the biggest piece of the cake goes to the owners. It will not bring St. Lucias economy any further. And another thing is, that many St. Lucians get the impression that all whites have such money to spend. And this is just wrong ( this is an experience I made ). We tourists have also to work hard for our money and sometimes count every dime.
Gosh...always a party pooper...Urgh!
Can Lucia just shine in the spotlight for a min.?
Oh please we all know that you are not a tourist... Stop with all this bitterness. We should all rejoice. Dont come with that " I am a tourist".thing. what tourist? Political tourist? ? Smh. Have a blessed night.