COURTS
“St. Lucia is one of the Caribbean’s most stunning islands”: CNN features Saint Lucia twice

By Ana Alleyne
June 17, 2017
St. Lucia's rugged terrain creates a stunning setting for Sugar Beach.

Saint Lucia has been featured twice in a CNN report on the top 12 all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean.

Cap Maison Resort and Spa in Gros Islet and Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort in Soufrière made the cut.

According to CNN, “If there’s one thing better than guaranteed sunshine and blue skies on your next vacation, it’s the knowledge that there will be no nasty surprises come check-out time. All-inclusive vacations mean that one price fits all, covering almost everything, save those optional extras or upgrades. Mexico and the Caribbean boast countless options to kick back and relax, so here are some of the best options when it comes to staying in style — but also on budget”.

On Cap Maison, St. Lucia

St. Lucia is one of the Caribbean’s most stunning islands and the Cap Maison resort offers dramatic clifftop vistas featuring both the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Forty-nine suites are spread over three landscaped acres, all designed in Spanish Caribbean style, while private white sand beaches add to the sense of exclusivity.

When it comes to fine dining, the Cliff at Cap offers contemporary French Caribbean cuisine. The Naked Fisherman Beach Bar & Grill serves up a more casual experience on the sand.

The most impressive dining experience — and undoubtedly Instagram-friendly — is Rock Maison, a scenic perch accessed only by a wooden staircase from the clifftop, where champagne is delivered by zip line. Best not to try that one at home.

All-inclusive offers from $1,698 per couple for three nights.

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort sits in 100 acres of rain forest fronted by white sand beaches. * Photo credit: Global Hotel Alliance

On Sugar Beach, St. Lucia

Few Caribbean locales can match the scenic wow factor of St. Lucia’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pitons, two mountains providing the backdrop to Sugar Beach.

The resort sits in 100 acres of rain forest fronted by white sand beaches, where non-motorized water sports such as snorkeling, sailing and windsurfing are included.

Each room has a plunge pool and butler service, while a range of meal plans allow you to choose from dining à la carte to all-inclusive.

From $4,764 per couple for three nights.

CLICK HERE to read the original article.

 

(19)(0)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
4 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 17, 2017 at 11:28 PM

    Cnn does that to all islands all the time

  2. Vince
    June 17, 2017 at 9:00 PM

    I m a visiter here, i stay in a small house in the mountain. I m here for abaout 3 weeks. I visited sugar beach and got an expresion of the resort. I must say , yes it is beautyfull but....... This people making holiday in there, where do they spend their money? Mostly not in town. Yes, this resorts give work for a few St. Lucians, but the biggest piece of the cake goes to the owners. It will not bring St. Lucias economy any further. And another thing is, that many St. Lucians get the impression that all whites have such money to spend. And this is just wrong ( this is an experience I made ). We tourists have also to work hard for our money and sometimes count every dime.

    • Sophie
      June 17, 2017 at 11:15 PM

      Gosh...always a party pooper...Urgh!
      Can Lucia just shine in the spotlight for a min.?

    • boss
      June 18, 2017 at 12:27 AM

      Oh please we all know that you are not a tourist... Stop with all this bitterness. We should all rejoice. Dont come with that " I am a tourist".thing. what tourist? Political tourist? ? Smh. Have a blessed night.

