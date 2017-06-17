“St. Lucia is one of the Caribbean’s most stunning islands”: CNN features Saint Lucia twice

Saint Lucia has been featured twice in a CNN report on the top 12 all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean.

Cap Maison Resort and Spa in Gros Islet and Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort in Soufrière made the cut.

According to CNN, “If there’s one thing better than guaranteed sunshine and blue skies on your next vacation, it’s the knowledge that there will be no nasty surprises come check-out time. All-inclusive vacations mean that one price fits all, covering almost everything, save those optional extras or upgrades. Mexico and the Caribbean boast countless options to kick back and relax, so here are some of the best options when it comes to staying in style — but also on budget”.

On Cap Maison, St. Lucia

St. Lucia is one of the Caribbean’s most stunning islands and the Cap Maison resort offers dramatic clifftop vistas featuring both the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Forty-nine suites are spread over three landscaped acres, all designed in Spanish Caribbean style, while private white sand beaches add to the sense of exclusivity.

When it comes to fine dining, the Cliff at Cap offers contemporary French Caribbean cuisine. The Naked Fisherman Beach Bar & Grill serves up a more casual experience on the sand.

The most impressive dining experience — and undoubtedly Instagram-friendly — is Rock Maison, a scenic perch accessed only by a wooden staircase from the clifftop, where champagne is delivered by zip line. Best not to try that one at home.

All-inclusive offers from $1,698 per couple for three nights.

On Sugar Beach, St. Lucia

Few Caribbean locales can match the scenic wow factor of St. Lucia’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pitons, two mountains providing the backdrop to Sugar Beach.

The resort sits in 100 acres of rain forest fronted by white sand beaches, where non-motorized water sports such as snorkeling, sailing and windsurfing are included.

Each room has a plunge pool and butler service, while a range of meal plans allow you to choose from dining à la carte to all-inclusive.

From $4,764 per couple for three nights.

The other resorts featured are:

The Crane Resort, Barbados

UNICO Riviera Maya, Mexico

Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada

Iberostar Grand Hotel Paraíso, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic

Necker Island, British Virgin Islands

Sunset at the Palms, Jamaica

Grand Velas Los Cabos, Mexico

Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, Mexico

Curtain Bluff, Antigua

CLICK HERE to read the original article.