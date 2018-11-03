St. Lucia introduces new initiative to deal with Hepatitis B

Share This On:

(CMC) – St. Lucia has launched a vaccination campaign aimed at eliminating the Hepatitis B virus among the population as well as dealing with the impact of cancer.

Immunization Progamme Manager, Julietta Fredericks-Cassius, said that the immediate focus will be placed on the introduction of the Hepatitis-B and the Human Papilloma vaccines.

The authorities say that the Hepatitis-B vaccine, when given to newborns, can reduce liver disease and liver cancer.

She said that as of November 1, all new born babies will be given the Hepatitis-B vaccine.

“We are currently giving all newborns aged two, four and six, the Hepatitis-B vaccine. There is a thrust right now to eliminate Hepatitis-B Virus among the population,” Fredericks-Cassius added.

Hepatitis-B affects the liver which can lead to cirrhosis of the liver or liver disease, and cancer of the liver.

“We want to prevent transmission from mother to child of that virus, where the child as they develop into adulthood, their liver can be affected by that virus. So it’s very critical that we introduce this Hepatitis-B at birth.

“It has to be given within 24 hours for it to be effective and for it to be able to produce high immunity in the infant to be able to prevent the transmission of the virus from mother to the baby. So like I said, it is not a new vaccine. It’s a vaccine that we have been giving to our infants at two, four, and six months but this is just an added dose that we will be giving to the baby within 24 hours,” said Fredericks-Cassius.

She said that the vaccine will be given at hospitals since it must be introduced within the first 24 hours of a newborn’s life and that all hospitals are fully supplied and equipped to conduct the new vaccination schedule at their facilities.

St. Lucia trails behind other regional territories that have, for years, introduced the Hepatitis-B birth dose into their childhood vaccination schedule.

“About seven of the Caribbean islands have introduced the Hepatitis-B at birth, so we’re actually a little behind in introducing the birth dose of Hepatitis-B. Also let me add that Canada, USA, and England have long introduced Hepatitis-B at birth,” Fredericks-Cassius.”

Vaccination experts with the Pan American Health (PAHO) have fully endorsed the regional approach to the introduction of Hepatitis-B birth dose to their childhood vaccination schedule.