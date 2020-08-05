St. Lucia in Barbados’ reduced travel ‘bubble’

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Ministry of Tourism in Barbados has reduced the list of countries in its travel ‘bubble’ after the country recorded 24 COVID-19 cases within 48 hours.

St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Dominica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines would be allowed to enter Barbados without the need to do a COVID-19 PCR test prior to or on arrival in Barbados.

A media report stated that last month, Barbados’ travel bubble was much larger and included Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Anguilla, Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Barthélemy, St Martin, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos.

However, things have changed as the Barbados government’s updated requirements for entry into the country is scheduled to take effect on August 5.

According to the Ministry of Tourism: “Barbados is monitoring our risk assessment and immigration policies according to the following categories: High Risk, Medium Risk, Low Risk and countries with which we share a reciprocal “Bubble”.

“Determination of risk is achieved by using World Health Organisation 7-day totals. A traveller’s risk category will be determined by the highest risk level associated with any country that they have travelled to or transited through within 21 days prior to travel to Barbados. Additionally, the assessment takes into consideration other factors that may influence the accuracy of the risk classification such as the adequacy of testing in the source country.”

The high-risk countries USA, Brazil, India, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia.

Medium-risk countries include Canada, UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal, Sweden, Australia, Egypt, Ghana, China, Japan, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Haiti, Dominican Republic and Jamaica, while lost-risk countries include Uruguay, Cuba, New Zealand, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Greenland, Guyana, and CARICOM States “except those indicated in the medium-risk category and countries within the “Bubble”.

In light of the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, these protocols are likely to change. Travellers are encouraged to check barbadostravelprotocols.com for updates. For review within two weeks,” the Ministry stated.