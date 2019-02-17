St. Lucia hosting global conference on Christian communication

Share This On:

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Feb 17, CMC – A three-day conference discussing issues on the intersections between communication rights, cultural and linguistic diversity, and sustainable development, gets underway here on February 25.

The World Association of Christian Communication (WACC Global) will bring together delegates from the English, Dutch, Spanish and Creole speaking countries of the Caribbean.

It is being hosted by the Folk research centre (FRC) and according to the organisers it is to enable project partners to engage in knowledge exchange and to work together to help advance of communication rights.

They said that the United Nations declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages in order to raise awareness about the importance of linguistic diversity in relation to sustainable development, culture, knowledge, and collective memory.

“WACC applauds this recognition on the part of the United Nations as it believes that people’s ability to communicate in their own language is one of the cornerstones of communication rights.

“WACC believes that unless people are able to use their own language to access media content, share knowledge and information, and have their voices heard, it is unrealistic to expect that they will be able to meaningfully engage in decision making and in processes of social change.”

The WACC’s regional association in the Caribbean, WACC Caribe, will be holding its regional assembly immediately following the WACC Partners Consultation.