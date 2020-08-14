St. Lucia has zero COVID cases, no deaths

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 25 COVID-19 cases to date. The last three patients in care have now recovered fully, tested negative for COVID-19. This now gives the country a 100 percent recovery rate and we have recorded zero COVID-19 related deaths. As of now, there are no reported active COVID-19 cases.

Testing results received on August 11, 2020, indicated 99 negative test results. A total of 4,373 tests have been carried out to date.

We remind everyone that as we continue with the phased re-opening of the country, the risk for the introduction of COVID-19 has increased. The public is advised that all protocols are still in place including the reduced numbers for public transportation and hygiene protocols for private sector establishments. These also include the use of face masks in public, the sanitizing of hands and maintaining the recommended 6-foot physical distance from others.

The Ministry of Health once again reiterates the importance of maintaining the quarantine of returning nationals and visitors as it is a great measure in minimizing the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

We again appeal to people who have been placed in quarantine to adhere to the 14-day quarantine period. Where home quarantine has been granted, the individuals must remain there for the full period of time. This action is expected to protect the health and safety of every individual within our country.

We ask everyone to continue supporting our national effort to minimize the threat of COVID-19 on our island. We continue to advise on the importance of maintaining the standard recommendations for infection prevention and control which include: regular handwashing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer where soap and water are not available, and covering mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

The Ministry of Health will continue providing further updates on the national COVID-19 response.