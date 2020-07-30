St. Lucia govt signs more contracts for road projects

(GIS) — On Friday, July 24, contracts were officially signed for the Patience Link Road Reconstruction Project, and the Micoud Village Roads Reconstruction Project. The road improvements will provide residents better and safer access.

Work is also progressing in Monchy, on the realignment of a section of the La Retraite Road that poses serious risks to road users.

On February 4, 2018, Saint Lucia lost a promising cricketer as a result of a vehicular accident in the area. The Government of Saint Lucia aims to curb possible recurrences and make the road safer for all.

Meanwhile, Spring Road in Desruisseaux was completed on July 20 and opened to road traffic on July 27—one month ahead of schedule.

Minister for Infrastructure, Hon. Stephenson King, congratulated Collin Lynch and the Triple L Construction team on a job well done.

Additional ongoing projects include the Union/Grand Riviere/Marisule Road Reconstruction Project and the Blackstone Road project in Jacmel.