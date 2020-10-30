St. Lucia gov’t announces stricter protocols to address COVID-19 community spread

By Office of the Prime Minister

(PRESS RELEASE) — Given the current status of active COVID-19 cases and projections, the Government of Saint Lucia is implementing protocols in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 to be effective today, Friday, October 30th, 2020 and to remain in effect for the next 30 days.

On the recommendations by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the Command Centre and following a consultative session with the National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC) and various stakeholders, the Cabinet of Ministers, has implemented the following:

WORK FROM HOME WHERE POSSIBLE

All agencies and businesses should implement a Blended Service/ Operations Approach where possible for the employees. The approach should allow for the functioning of all services and operations utilizing online platforms and standard health protocols where feasible. This will reduce the physical numbers in the workplace and curb possible transmission.

REDUCED MASS CROWD EVENTS

Mass crowd events are reduced from 50 to 25 people per venue per activity.

RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS

Religious Institutions are to be guided by the square footage of their respective spaces. Each religious institution must be aware of how many people can access the building but the maximum number of people – 100 for those institutions that are very large.

BUSINESS OPERATING HOURS

Cease of all business operations and commercial activities by 9:00 PM. This will assert a “Minimal Operations” approach. Exemptions will be listed. This will discourage the physical spread of people during typical hours of high-risk business activity island-wide.

EXTENDED CLOSURE OF SCHOOL COMPOUNDS

Public and Private Educational Institutions should extend the closure of compounds and ensure continued learning via alternate and telecommunication mediums. This aligns with those aimed at reduced physical activity and mass gatherings.

NO CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL ON PREMISES

Sale of alcohol permissible – GRAB & GO BUSINESS AT BARS ONLY. All BARS and RESTAURANTS to close by 9:00 pm. This will assist in limiting high-risk social gatherings and curb the possibility of community spread.

SPORTING ACTIVITY CHANGE – NO CONTACT SPORTS

The hosting of any contact-sports, high-risk sporting activities and events will be discouraged. NON-contact sports will be listed. This will assist in limiting high-risk social gatherings and curb the possibility of community spread.

LIMIT MOVEMENT – ADVISORY

Voluntarily limiting movement between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am. The government encourages staying at home between the hours of 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM in order to discourage the physical spread of people during typical hours of high-risk social activity island-wide.

The government is calling on all Saint Lucians to join the effort in observing the protocols and keeping Saint Lucia safe.

( 0 ) ( 0 )