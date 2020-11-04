St. Lucia fishers resume their trade Nov. 5

(GIS) — A half-day meeting between Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet, Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Ezechiel Joseph and representatives of the fishing sector has resulted in an amicable and unanimous position on the sector’s role in helping protect the nation’s borders amid community spread of COVID-19.

The meeting was convened to discuss the one-week suspension of fishing licenses as Government refined protocols for the Sector.

Acknowledging the importance of the fishing sector, its contribution to the local economy and food security, the government has decided to allow fishers to resume their trade however only between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

Captains or owners of fishing vessels must share information on the vessel with the Marine Police.

The Vigie Lighthouse must also be furnished with all relevant information when a vessel is leaving port.

No more than three people are allowed on board a vessel.

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Ezechiel Joseph, said: “We are going to continue revisiting the protocols and for the next three weeks, reduce the hours they are allowed to go out to sea, while we consider additional medium to long-term solutions.”

Operations Manager of Goodwill Fishermen Co-operative Society, Kaygianna Toussaint-Charlery, said the meeting was productive on many fronts.

“Most of the issues we were confronted with due to the one-week suspension, we were adequately able to explore at the meeting, and what we are most happy about is that our fisherfolk will be able to resume work in about a day or so.”

The Statutory Instrument containing the measures will be published on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The measures come into effect, Nov. 5.

