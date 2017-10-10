Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

St. Lucia explain registration process for overseas students affected by recent hurricanes

By Department of Education
October 10, 2017
A photo taken on September 7, 2017 shows damage in Orient Bay on the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. (Photo: AFP)

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to advise the general public of the school registration process for students from our sister islands, affected by the passage of recent hurricanes.

Any family wishing to enroll students at primary and secondary schools, both public and private, MUST register at the Educational, Evaluation and Assessment Unit of the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations on the third floor Francis Compton Building, Waterfront, Castries.

The Department wishes for a smooth processing of those students, and as such solicits the cooperation of all involved.

