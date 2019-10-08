St Lucia edges Antigua in Continental Cup beach volleyball

Share This On:

Pin 8 Shares

BOCA CHICA — St Lucia defeated Antigua and Barbuda 2-1 as the elimination process of the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Continental Cup continued in Boca Chica on Sunday.

The Continental Cup of NORCECA grants one ticket per gender to the beach volleyball tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Kerin Neptune and Noel Dala of St Lucia-B defeated Rosermarie Simon and Mali Nyota Peters of Antigua and Barbuda-A 15-7 in the decisive golden set of the best-of-three country versus country contest.

In the first match, Rosie and Peters beat Jamilla Lansiquot and Yosherbel Emmanuel of St Lucia-A 2-0 (21-13, 21-12) but Neptune and Noel answered back with a 2-0 (21-12, 21-13) win over Sharon Payne and Joelle Thomas of Antigua and Barbuda-B.

( 0 ) ( 0 )