(St. Lucia News Online) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Saint Lucia, Dominica, and Martinique on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4, the

University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre in St Augustine, Trinidad has reported.

The earthquake occurred at 2:47 p.m.

It was located at latitude 14.95 north, longitude 61.32 west, at a depth of 149 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 47 km northwest of Fort-de-France, Martinique.

There were no reports of damages.

