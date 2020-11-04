St. Lucia Customs implements appointment system effective Nov. 4

By SLASPA

(PRESS RELEASE) — As part of the national response to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) has implemented an appointment system for the clearing of personal effects cargo at Port Castries in the first instance.

This appointment system will commence on Monday, Nov. 2 and take effect on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Only persons with scheduled appointments will be accommodated at the port for business. A similar system at Port Vieux-Fort will be implement in the coming weeks.

The Assistant Comptroller at the Customs and Excise Department, Ava Deterville, is also encouraging the public to pay attention to the new requirements and protocols.

She said that persons seeking to clear personal effects at Port Castries must make an appointment via WhatsApp text to 285-1091 or 285-1175, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m.

Before heading to the port for the confirmed appointments, the public is asked to ensure that they possess all documents that will be required by Customs and Excise Department and SLASPA.

SLASPA says the new measures are being implemented with guidance from the health officials and in accordance with strict COVID-19 protocols.

Director of Sea Ports Adrian Hilaire has called for patience as these measures are to ensure the health of customers, and employees of SLASPA and Customs and Excise.

SLASPA reminds the public that as of Nov. 4, only persons with appointments and proper documentation will be allowed into the ports for clearing or collecting goods.

