St. Lucia Coalition of Service Industries (SLCSI), CEDA & Export Saint Lucia host OECS Animation Boot Camp

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Animation takes center stage as the Saint Lucia Coalition of Service Industries (SLCSI) in collaboration with Export Saint Lucia and the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA) hosts a 5-day OECS animation boot camp from August 13-17, 2018.

The training which takes place at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) commences with an opening ceremony on Monday, August 13 at 9:00am.

Toon Boom, producers of the industry’s premier storyboarding and animation software for animation studios and media publishers will lend their expertise to 20 export-ready and emerging animators from across the OECS.

Participants will be trained in the use of Toon Boom’s Harmony software which is used in over 130 countries, and was awarded the Primetime Emmy Award in 2005 and 2012. Harmony has been used on productions like The Simpsons, The Princess and the Frog, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, The Congress and My Little Pony: The Movie, among others.

The expected outcomes of the Boot Camp are refined existing animation projects to meet international standards and the creation of a network of OECS animators who will collaborate on export ready products.

Animation is a multi-billion dollar industry that spreads across many sectors: education, STEAM, gaming, Visual effects, merchandising and television programming. Simply put Animation is a dynamic medium in which images or objects are manipulated to appear as moving images.

According to Executive Director of the SLCSI, Ms. Yvonne Agard, the industry is booming and provides opportunities for global export to our entrepreneurs. Practitioners only need the internet to access the markets and benefit from this multi-billion dollar industry. However, competitiveness is key to market access; hence the SLCSI and Export Saint Lucia’s investment is the enhancement of the competencies of animators to place them on par with their global counterparts.

The highly anticipated boot camp has attracted animators from Saint Vincent, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Antigua and Saint Lucia including Saint Lucia’s finest, Malfini Film and Animation Studio’s Milton Brandford who will be on hand to provide technical assistance to the participants. In 2016, under the Caribbean Regional Communications Program (CARCIP) Project, Malfini conducted a 2D Animation Training and Certification Programme in Grenada and Saint Lucia for over 25 aspiring animators in each territory. Brandford has expressed excitement about this opportunity to work with Toon Boom and the unique insights into the industry that the participants will receive from their interaction with Toon Boom’s experts.

The SLCSI is a national umbrella body representing the Services sector in Saint Lucia. It is a membership-based organization which functions as a focal point to lobby, channel and address trade in services issues which are critical for the sector to thrive in the competitive global environment.

Formally TEPA, Export Saint Lucia is the lead agency mandated to spearhead the island’s National Export Development Effort. Export Saint Lucia works to promote and expand business in export markets around the world; increase local exports, assist local businesses improve profitability and long term sustainability, thus making a direct and valuable contribution to the Saint Lucian economy.