“St. Lucia clearly sides with democracy” – PM speaks on Venezuela situation

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has raised concern over the unrest in Venezuela and has called for an end to the conflict there.

He believes it poses a security threat to Saint Lucia and other southern states.

Venezuela has been in turmoil for months with constant violent protests mainly from opposition forces which are against the Nicolas Maduro regime. The strife stems mainly from economic hardship and a March ruling by the country’s Supreme Court which placed itself at the helm of the opposition-controlled National Assembly. The decision, according to the opposition, is a ploy by government to undermine the separation of powers and advance closer to absolute dictatorship.

Chastanet told reporters: “The bigger issue as it pertains to Venezuela really for St. Lucia, and I think for some of the southern states, is the idea of security. We know that, with the problems currently taking place in Venezuela it is creating a security problem. There seems to be an increasing number of money laundering, drug trafficking and arms [crimes] and this is a concern that we have. And so, both from a democratic perspective and human rights perspective we would like to see things settled in Venezuela.”

As to St. Lucia’s stance on the whole debacle, Chastanet said that the island is keeping its position on the importance of human rights and democracy.

“As far as Saint Lucia’s position goes, we believe very strongly that we need to support some core values – the value of democracy, human rights and fair representation. I think that we’ve been consistently voting as it pertains to these areas,” he said, adding that there is an ongoing debate as to whether countries should interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs, albeit with a view to ending the violence and political conflict.

“So the question becomes, what qualifies as interference? Is it left by itself to resolve or do we believe that we have to have outsiders?” he asked.

The prime minister said that CARICOM is still divided amongst itself on its next course of action on the matter.

“[There are] some people who believe that there should be absolutely no interference, and then there are clearly some who believe that there are actually some egregious actions that have been taken by the current government and that need to be resolved,” he said.

Among other demands the Venezuelan opposition has been making, is the call for general elections and the release of political prisoners.

The prime minister reiterated that, “St. Lucia clearly sides with democracy. We believe that the closing down on the Congress was wrong, and the Assembly. We would like to see that reinstated. Clearly, there are people that are calling for elections in Venezuela. That is something that has to be determined internally but right now, St. Lucia’s position is that … we are concerned about opposition members who have been arrested. We’ve been very, very concerned about the situation with the Congress, and generally the state of security in Venezuela.”

According to Chastanet, CARICOM (Caribbean Community) ambassadors recently convened and presented a position paper to the Caribbean Forum ( CARIFORUM) who considered the document for over two days. He said that an additional meeting was held in Washington which resulted in opposing views between CARICOM and the countries of Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Officials attending an Organization of American States (OAS ) General Assembly from June 19-21, 2017 in Cancun are expected to vote on the issue.

Chastanet believes there should be serious dialogue, consolidation and harmony on varying positions before a decision is made.

“Unfortunately, some of the members of CARICOM who have been beneficiaries of Petro Caribe, as well as ALBA, I am not so sure, would be perceived as neutral arbitrators by the opposition. So it’s very difficult to find people that can satisfy both sides of the argument. So it’s a very difficult situation and one in which St. Lucia is not playing a lead role, visibly. Clearly, our ambassador, who is very experienced in Washington DC, has been helping to try to bridge that gap,” he stated.

Venezuela and St. Lucia has had close relations over the years. The island has benefitted from various social and infrastructural projects under the Hugo Chavez administration and now, Maduro, his successor.

St. Lucia is part of the Venezuelan organizations of Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) and Petro Caribe.