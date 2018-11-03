‘St. Lucia citizen’ among three on drug charges in Grenada: report

Share This On:

(CMC) – Three people, including two foreigners, will return to court on November 9 after they were charged in connection with the seizure of EC$300,000 in cocaine in Grenada last weekend.

Police said that Decauris Fransico Alberto, a Dominican Republic national with St Lucia citizenship, and a supervisor at a local manufacturing firm, as well as Venezuelan Brenny Emeneria Drira Lopez and Grenadian businessman Daniel “Diego” Peters, were arrested last Sunday.

Police said Alberto has been charged with trafficking in a controlled drug and possession of a controlled drug. He was been placed on EC$200,000 and ordered to surrender all his travel documents.

They said Drira Lopez was charged with money laundering and conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled drug. He has been remanded into custody. Peters was placed on EC$200,000 bail with three sureties.