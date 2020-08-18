St. Lucia Chamber hosts first e-training sessions

By The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture

(PRESS RELEASE) — The week of August 10, 2020, saw the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce hosting for the first time two paid e-training workshops.

On Tuesday, August 11, the Chamber teamed up with St. Lucia’s Institute of Accountants to present “Understanding Financial Statements”, aimed at building the proficiency of persons in understanding financial statements so they would be better able to make important decisions about their business especially in these most difficult times.

Over 40 persons participated in this e-training program delivered by Ms. Andrea St. Rose, a certified charter accountant and also president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Eastern Caribbean – St. Lucia branch.

Participants described the e-training as not only powerful but one which provided valuable information and techniques that could be immediately employed to help their business and work. Others complimented the way it was very pointed and clear as the facilitator was extremely knowledgeable and experienced.

On Wednesday, August 12, the Chamber delivered another well-received and important e-training workshop, this time on the most relevant Labour Act of St. Lucia. This workshop was facilitated by the venerable, Cheryl Godard-Dorville, who took some 50 participants through the critical legal issues that have been arising during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they should be handled.

These seminars are part of the Chamber’s longstanding commitment to provide appropriate information and skills to its members and the wider business community through bespoke training programs.

By Partnering with various reputable institutions, the Chamber is able to design and deliver quality programs. The German institution, the Savings Bank Foundation for International Cooperation (SBFIC), is one such institution that the Chamber has been working with to improve the financial literacy of business people. Bringing the Institute of Accountants on board to help in the delivery of this program bodes well for even more effective and widespread impact of this agenda.

More financial literacy seminars are now being designed and planned by the Chamber and its other partners at this time. Persons should look out for the even more in-depth program, Finance for Non-Financial Managers that will soon be announced.

For any additional information required, feel free to contact us at 758-452-3165 or [email protected]