St. Lucia Chamber brings investment information to members

(PRESS RELEASE) — Expanding the dialogue and debate on how the Investment Climate in Saint Lucia can be catalyzed has led to an interesting and thought provoking Symposium being brought to the Business Community through the collaborative effort of the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture, Invest St. Lucia and the St. Lucia Development Bank.

“Alternative and Innovative Investment and Financing Options” is the name of the Investment Symposium scheduled for Wednesday May 22nd 2019 from 9:00am at the Harbor Club Hotel, Rodney Bay.

This Symposium will share ideas and information on access to alternative financing and investment options that leading Investment Institutions on the island have available to the discerning and discriminating investor.

The importance of developing the economy and businesses using sound and economic investment and financing instruments cannot be overemphasized, in an economy where the “growth trajectory” is woeful at best and not moving in a positive direction cannot be over-emphasized.

The Symposium seeks to build on conversation commenced previously at the 134th Annual General Meeting in November 2018 and looks to advance those discussions through a series of presentations, infomercials and panel discussions that will seek to influence changes in investment paradigms in St. Lucia, for the better while advocating for improvement to the local investment climate.

The Dialogue will conclude with a Key Note Address to be delivered by Mr. Egbert Perry who is a former Chairman and CEO of Fannie Mae.

Fannie Mae is the Federal National Mortgage Association, which is a US Government Sponsored enterprise founded in 1938 by Congress. It was established to stimulate the housing market by making more mortgages available to moderate to low income borrowers. Mr. Perry is an Antiguan by birth and now heads the Atlanta based firm, Integral Group.

Bank of Saint Lucia Investment Services, Invest St. Lucia and First Citizens Investment Services are co- sponsors of this symposium.

The Chamber encourages St. Lucians to take advantage of this information dissemination symposium.

To register please contact the Chamber Secretariat at 452-3165 or email us at [email protected]

