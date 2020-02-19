St Lucia captures numerous accolades at 6th Annual Travvy Awards

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Saint Lucia’s prominence amongst Caribbean destinations within the romance niche continues to be undisputable, having captured Gold honours for ‘Best Wedding Destination and Best Honeymoon Destination –Caribbean/Bahamas’ at the 2020 Travvy Awards on February 12, at Gotham Hall in Broadway, New York.

Travvy Awards, now in its 6th year, have quickly earned their reputation as the Academy Awards of the travel industry. The Travvys recognize the top suppliers, destinations, technology providers and attractions, as selected by those who know them best – travel agents.

“It is an honour that brand Saint Lucia is consistently recognized amongst the best within the travel industry and the vote of confidence from the trade is invaluable.” Said Senior Sales Manager –USA, Richard Moss. “This award adds to Saint Lucia’s reputation for bespoke and inspiring experiences.”

The red-carpet Ceremony also bestowed honors on several distinguished industry partners in various categories:

· Best Boutique Hotel – Overall: Boucan by Hotel Chocolat (Silver)

· Best Boutique Hotel – Caribbean/Bahamas: Boucan by Hotel Chocolat (Gold)

· Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort – Caribbean/Bahamas: Jade Mountain (Gold); Ladera Resort (Silver)

· Best Individual Hotel – Overall: Anse Chastanet (Gold)

With the weddings & honeymoon market being a major niche for the destination, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) will continue to target the inspirational romance seeker in its marketing agenda.

