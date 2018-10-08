St Lucia Cadet Corps attends Caribbean Cadet Camp 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Saturday 04th August, 2018, a contingent of ten (10) cadets led by Lt Elise Henry of the Saint Lucia Cadet Corps left Saint Lucia to partake in the bi-annual Caribbean Cadet Camp 2018 (CCC2018) held at Paragon Military Base in Barbados.

This camp took place from 05th – 18th August, 2018 and included ten other Caribbean countries.

As part of the CCC2018, participates engaged in hiking and orienteering, camp craft, range exercises, drill, rappelling and Safety at sea training. Cadets also got the opportunity to engage in sightseeing and lunch at Farley Hill National Park, witnessed Kadooment celebrations and go shopping in Bridgetown and Sheraton Mall.

This year’s Caribbean Cadet Camp focus was on integration and working together with persons from various cultures and backgrounds. Cadets also got the opportunity to experience the full military lifestyle whilst camping and training under the supervision of the Barbados Defense Force.

In 2020, Saint Lucia is set to host the next Caribbean Cadet Camp. At present, the Commandant and his executive are in the planning stages of CCC2020. We solicit assistance from any corporate entities or persons interested in donating to the Saint Lucia Cadet Corps in light of this upcoming venture. Contact person: Lt Col Nathan Hyacinth (Commandant) Tel: 758 518-0115, Email: [email protected] Visit Saint Lucia Cadet Corps Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Saint-Lucia-Cadet-Corps-586318271508150/) for updates and photos on activities.