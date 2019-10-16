St. Lucia Business Awards nominees revealed

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Nominees for the 2019 St. Lucia Business Awards were announced last Saturday at the Massy Stores Nominee Reveal Cocktail!

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 9, 2019, less than four weeks away!

The announcement was for the second year delivered with glamor at Massy Stores Nominee Reveal Cocktail held at the Harbor Club. Guests of the gala evening included all applicants as well as sponsors and representatives of the St. Lucian business community.

The Awards have grown in stature and appeal as more firms from an ever-widening sphere of business endeavor have applied and participated over the years. The Awards have brought much prestige and attention to our many winners and nominees over the years, a testament to the high regard the event and its independent adjudication process are held by all.

This year, new categories namely the Not for Profit of the Year and the Peoples’ Choice Award have been introduced. The debut of the People’s Choice Award provides the public opportunity to cast votes and be active participants in the process with the final count tallied during the Awards Ceremony!

The judges have provided the nominees for the celebration of excellence in the business community. The nominees for the St. Lucia Business Awards 2019 are:

· Award for Corporate Social Responsibility: Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa; Unicomer

· Award for Environmental Stewardship: Bay Gardens Resorts, InVictus; Saint Lucia Development Bank

· Award for Service Excellence: 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited; Unicomer

· Business of the Year (Large) : Unicomer; 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited

· Business of the Year (Small): Penny Pinch Inc; Abby’s Exotic Blends Ltd;

· Employer of the Year: Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa, 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited, Unicomer

· Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Shop D Caribbean ; Abby’s Exotic Blends Ltd

· Export Achievement of the Year: St. Lucia Distillers, Amarna Consult Limited

· New Business of the Year: AGGA Architectural Design Studio , Bel Jou Hotel, Serenity at Coconut bay

· Non Profit or Association of the Year: Faces of cancer St. Lucia , Saint Lucia Diabetes & Hypertension Association

· People’s Choice Award: Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa; Anse Chastanet Jade Mountain Resort; Automotive Art (St Lucia) Ltd.; The Independent Film Company

· Prime Minister’s Award for Innovation: H&L Environmental Services Ltd; InVictus

The St. Lucia Business Awards 2019 will this year be again presented by the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture in conjunction with the Office of the Prime Minister. The St. Lucia Business Awards will be held on November 9, 2019 and will be broadcast live from 7 p.m. on Choice TV and via the internet at www.choice39.tv .

Corporate packages and tickets may be purchased via the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce at [email protected] or 452 3165.

