St. Lucia bosses advised not to send employees on vacation leave during shutdown

(PRESS RELEASE) – The public is reminded that although an employer reserves the right to send an employee on leave, having served the seven days notice (Section 99 of the Act), it is recommended that this be done in consultation with the employee at this time.

It is therefore advisable that:

1. During a period of partial scale-down of economic activities brought about by COVID-19, employees not be asked to proceed on vacation leave, as this situation is unique and is a cause of undue stress and hardship to both employers and employees. The circumstances surrounding this pandemic is NOT conducive for vacation.

2. During a period of 24-hour curfew, vacation leave for employees who are already on leave be suspended until the curfew has been lifted.

3. As there is no requirement by law to pay wages during the partial or complete shutdown, employers may consult with their employees towards utilizing these days as paid vacation days and if both parties agree, then the agreement should be committed to writing.

Please be guided accordingly.