St. Lucia-born woman who died in St. Vincent was jovial and friendly, relatives said

(SNO) – The 75-year-old Saint Lucia-born British woman who died at a beach in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 has been described as “friendly” and “free-spirited” by her relatives in Saint Lucia.

SVG police said in a statement, that according to preliminary investigations, Nightra Patterson visited Questelles Beach about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday with a relative to swim. The Searchlight newspaper, quoting an unnamed source “familiar with the ritual”, had reported that Patterson normally visited the beach every day with someone to take early morning sea baths.

“While swimming, the deceased apparently developed some difficulty and her body was later discovered floating in the water,” police said. The lawmen said the incident occurred about 7 a.m.

The relative immediately sought help, Patterson was pulled from the water, but was pronounced dead on the scene, according to reports.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out to ascertain the cause of death, police said.

At the time of her death, Patterson resided at Campden Park in SVG with her husband, police said. Media reports claimed her husband was out of state when she died.

The deceased’s sister Simone St. Catherine, 55, who lives in Saint Lucia told St. Lucia News Online that her sister, who was a St. Catherine before she got married, left Micoud for England at age 17. According to St. Catherine, her sister moved to SVG with her Vincentian husband five years ago.

“My sister was a jovial and one with a free spirit. She was one who was straightforward and easy to get along with. She played the mother figure in our lives when our mom passed away,” St. Catherine said, noting that her deceased was the eldest child for their mother.

Ern St. Catherine told St. Lucia News Online that her aunt, lived in London “a very, very long time”. He said she was a “friendly and a very, very fun person”.

Police are investigating the incident.