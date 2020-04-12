Don't Miss

St. Lucia ‘barrel concessions’ to start June: PM

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 12, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — The coronavirus crisis will cause Christmas to come early for some.

Normally, barrel concessions are announced in November-December annually, but this time, it will begin in June, according to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet in his Social Stabilizaton Programme — COVID-19-impact response — presented last Wednesday.

He said: “As part of the government’s response to the impact of this pandemic, the annual duty-free barrel trade will take effect much earlier than normal and start in June to allow persons sufficient time to receive much-needed items from family members and friends abroad.”

Some good news after all?

