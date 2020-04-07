St. Lucia banks resume limited operations; customers encouraged to wear masks

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia shall resume limited banking operations effective April 7, 2020, following the announcement by Honourable Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on April 5 regarding the end of the 24-hour curfew.

Financial institutions are mindful of the continued threat posed by COVID-19 and will be opening their doors to the public from 8 a.m. to 12 noon until further notice.

We shall also be implementing special measures for social distancing.

The following banking services will be available to the general public:

– Over the counter teller services for personal and business customers

– Full ATM services

– Wire transactions

– Payroll processing

– Processing of urgent temporary credit facilities

– Night depository services

Heightened Protocol and Social Distancing Measures

The Association’s members will be implementing social distancing markers in the banking halls to ensure that every customer will be six feet apart from each other.

Priority will be given to the elderly.

In addition, the areas outside of the banks will be demarcated to allow customers to stand at least six feet apart from each other.

Members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force and other security personnel will be on hand to ensure compliance with these measures.

The Association advises that members of staff will be wearing masks and customers are strongly encouraged to do likewise for the protection of all.

Use of non-branch channels

In order to limit the number of visits to our branches, the Association is encouraging the general public to utilize digital channels such as online and mobile banking, ABMs and debit and credit cards as far as possible.

Customers are also encouraged to contact their banks by email and telephone when making inquiries or for initiating certain transactions.

Member banks of the Association:

1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited

Bank of Saint Lucia Limited

Capita Financial Services Inc.

CIBC FirstCaribbean International

Financial Investment And Consultancy Services Limited

RBC Royal Bank

Republic Bank EC Limited

Sagicor Finance Inc.

Saint Lucia Development Bank