St. Lucia Arthritis and Lupus Association completes more Viv Byen workshops

(PRESS RELEASE) – The St. Lucia Arthritis and Lupus Association (SLALA) continues to empower St. Lucians through the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program designed by the Stanford University, renamed locally Viv Byen.

This program is proven to help self-efficacy- the belief that one can make a positive change in one’s own life. Self-management programs have been recognized as an important part of the management of anyone with chronic illness and are now included in international guidelines for management of these.

We have been hearing a lot more about Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) and the burden they place on our health system and the toll it takes on our economy. These include not only Rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, but Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer and Depression among a list of many.

This month, October, alone places health awareness for many NCD such as Breast Cancer, Mental Health and Arthritis. We are so fortunate to have SLALA coordinate workshops and train leaders here in St. Lucia. Two workshops were just completed at the Bay Medical Centre, in Tapion. One with leaders Sandy Alcee and Zandra Perreira and another with Dr Amanda King and Lucy Gaspard. There was a total of 20 persons who benefitted from the workshops and they all expressed satisfaction and a great hope for how their lives and chronic illness would be changed having experienced the program.

Workshops are held all over St. Lucia for any individual or group that is interested. Persons may contact SLALA via 459-0092 or 486-7000 or email [email protected] to join the next program. The next program will be starting next Wednesday October 18th and persons can still call to register.

Thank you to all our volunteer leaders and partners who help keep Viv Byen going.

