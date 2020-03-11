Don't Miss
St. Lucia Aquatics Federation presents its Carifta swim team for 2020

By St. Lucia Aquatics Federation
March 11, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – Team St. Lucia is in preparation stages, as they get set to compete at the 35th Carifta Swim Championship April 11th to 15th in Bridgetown Barbados. The competition is expected to be held at the Barbados Aquatic Center.

Antigua & Barbuda, Guyana, Aruba, Haiti, Bahamas, Jamaica, Barbados, Martinique, Bermuda, St. Lucia, British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Cayman Islands, St. Martin, Curacao, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Dominica, Suriname, French Guiana, Trinidad & Tobago, Grenada, Turks & Caicos, Guadeloupe, US Virgin Islands will all compete at this year’s championship.

Swimmers holding a minimum of 3 Double AA Motivational Standard Times have all Qualified to represent St. Lucia.

SLAF is excited to announce the 13 sea lions all set to take on the challenge and return home in celebration.

11-12 Antoine Destang (Sharks), Karic Charles and Ethan Hazell (Lightning Aquatics), Tristan Dorville and Therron Herelle (Seajays Swim Club), 13 – 14 Naima Hazell (Lightning Aquatics), Caitlin Polius (Seajays Swim Club), Naekeisha Louis (Lightning Aquatics), D’Andre Blanchard (Seajays Swim Club), 15-17 Mikaili Charlemagne (Sharks Swim Club), Jayhan Odlum Smith (Seajays Swim Club), Terrel Monplaisir (Seajays Swim Club).

With much debate, SLAF has made an executive decision to include one additional swimmer with the fastest time to compete in the female 13-14 year old age group category allowing this particular age group to compete in the relay swim races.

According to President Eddie Hazell “ This Executive is focused on the development and enhancement of swimming. We were faced with a decision of desiring to present a relay team in the 13 – 14 year old age group category and felt it best to select the next fastest swimmer to complete the team specifically for the relay races. We welcome Courtney Paul to team and I look forward to the swimmers returning home with great results”

Over the past years swimmers from St. Lucia have been consistent with returning to our shores with medals. In 2015 Swimmers returned with four and three relays medals, 2016 two, 2017 four, 2018 four and 2019 two.

With the determination of the selected team SLAF is confident this year performance will be fruitful.

