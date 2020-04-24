St Kitts: Two COVID-19 recoveries reducing the total confirmed cases to thirteen

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – As of today, one additional person has recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis down to 13.

To date, a total of 250 persons have been tested, 15 of whom tested positive with 233 persons tested negative, 12 test results pending and 0 deaths. 1 person is currently quarantined in a government facility while 106 persons are currently quarantined at home and 13 persons are in isolation. To date, 633 persons have been released from quarantine and 2 persons have recovered. Currently, St. Kitts & Nevis has one of the highest testing rates in CARICOM and the Eastern Caribbean and uses only the molecular tests which are the gold standard of testing.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris announced on April 15, 2020 an easing of restrictions when there will be a partial curfew restored to allow individuals to purchase the necessary supplies to remain in their homes during full curfew. He also announced that partial and full curfews will be in effect as follows-

Partial curfew (relaxed restrictions wherein persons may leave their residence to shop for necessities):

Today, Thursday, April 23, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 24, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Full curfew (persons must remain in their residence for this period):

Starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 24 until Saturday, April 25 at 6:00 a.m.

During the extended State of Emergency and the COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act, no one is permitted to be away from their residence without special exemption as an essential worker or a pass or permission from the Commissioner of Police during full 24-hour curfew. For a complete listing of essential businesses, click here to read the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations and refer to section 5. This is part of the Government’s response to contain and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

A COVID-19 Regulations task force has been put in place to ensure the public and those businesses that will be open comply with regulations including mask wearing, social distancing, and numbers of persons allowed in an establishment at any one time during the State of Emergency and as restrictions are eased during partial curfew days.

At this time, we hope everyone and their families remain safe and healthy.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or http://carpha.org/What-We-Do/Public-Health/Novel-Coronavirus.

