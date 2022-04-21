News reaching Saint Lucia News Online is that Timothy Harris no longer has the majority support among elected members of the House of Parliament in St Kitts.

A majority of members of the elected parliament have withdrawn their support, which they have indicated to the Governor-General, Sir Tapley Seaton.

Timothy Harris is now left with two options: resign as Prime Minister or call a general election. Harris appears to have fallen out of favour with his colleagues for some time.

Seven members of Harris’ cabinet have since resigned. All indications are that whatever route Harris may wish to take, it is unlikely that he will be able to continue as Prime Minister for very long.

We shall be providing updates as they unfold.