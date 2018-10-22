St Kitts: Prime Minister Harris expresses condolences and support for Taiwan after fatal train crash

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – On behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris sends sincerest sympathy and support to the Republic of China (Taiwan), its leadership and people following Sunday’s fatal train crash, which has left at least 18 people dead and more than 180 others injured.

“Please accept our deepest and heartfelt condolences,” Prime Minister Harris said today, Monday, October 22nd, 2018, adding that he joins Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen in calling for a swift and clear probe of the crash, which is the country’s worst train accident in nearly three decades.

“We pray for the bereaved families and loved ones of the persons who were killed, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who are missing and believed to be trapped as we offer prayers for their safe rescue,” Prime Minister Harris also said before acknowledging and thanking all of the first responders, including the 120 or so soldiers who were called to the scene to assist in removing bodies and searching for survivors.

The Honourable Prime Minister added, “I extend profound gratitude to His Excellency Tom Lee, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, and his embassy officials, who have informed us that all of the roughly 60 Kittitian and Nevisian students currently studying in Taiwan are safe and well. Her Excellency Jasmine Huggins, our Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan), has also contacted each and every one of these students to check on their safety.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis further noted, “My Government and I take this opportunity to record our immense appreciation to the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its substantial support to our Nationals who have been afforded scholarships to study a wide range of specialties in Taiwan.”

St. Kitts and Nevis’ close and mutually beneficial friendship with the Republic of China (Taiwan) began in 1981 with an agricultural cooperation agreement and deepened in 1983 when diplomatic ties were formalized.

“President Tsai Ing-wen, her government and people have our full assurance that we stand by them and will support them in any way we can,” Prime Minister Harris said.