St. Kitts presents CFBC student with a hospitality scholarship from Range Developments and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – St. Kitts is pleased to announce that Range Developments and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas have kept their promise to the CFBC hospitality students and awarded one of its most promising students a chance to work at the Six Senses Zil Pasyon in the Seychelles.

On 29 August 2018, the Honorable Minister of Tourism, Lindsay Grant, awarded the scholarship to Wycliffe Clarke. Wycliffe will spend the next six months at the Six Senses Zil Pasyon so he can continue his practical education at what is undoubtedly one of the finest resorts in the world.

“We are extremely pleased that Range Developments and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas have committed to this scholarship and to the development of hospitality training for our youths, who are the future of St. Kitts’ tourism industry,” said the Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce.

“This partnership will not only help one student; it benefits the entire destination as we strive to employ only the highest standards and best practices in hospitality to ensure that our target visitors continue to want to return to our shores and stay at the new Six Senses St. Kitts when it opens in 2021.”

Hospitality training is key to ensuring St Kitts cements its position as the leading five-star tourism destination in the Caribbean.

“At Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, we take great pride in bringing on board hotel school interns and graduates assign projects to student groups from around the world. We are thrilled to have agreed with Range Development to include CFBC in the institutions we shall from now on closely cooperate with. This first scholarship and our regular lectures and interactions with the school are only the beginning. We look forward to working very closely with CFBC in gearing up for the opening of Six Senses St. Kitts and its future,” Said Mr. Bernhard Bohnenberger, the president of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas.

Six Senses Hotels Resort Spas’ senior management, including Mr. Bohnenberger, has been lecturing hospitality students monthly via a video link. Mr. Bohnenberger has a wealth of experience in the industry and is a member of the board of EHL (Lausanne hospitality school).

“We wish this young man all the best with the advancement of his career and am sure he will return to St Kitts enriched by the experience,” said Mr. Mohammed Asaria, the founder of Range Developments. “We expect him to share his experiences with his peers and this way the island’s tourism industry will learn best practices from other leading resort destinations. Hospitality training is a key component to a successful tourism industry. Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas shares our ethos and appreciate their commitment to St Kitts.”

During the signing ceremony for the launch of the Six Senses St. Kitts in February this year, Mr. Mohammed Asaria, the founder of Range Developments and Mr. Bernhard Bohnenberger, the president of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, made a long-term commitment to hospitality training in St Kitts. One of the key pledges made to CFBC by Range and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas was the award of a hospitality scholarship one of the top performing CFBC hospitality students.

Range Developments is the developer of the award-winning Park Hyatt St Kitts, Kempinski Dominica and Six Senses St Kitts, and is fully committed to tourism in the Eastern Caribbean. Construction on the Six Senses St Kitts will begin in the coming weeks and project managers have already been appointed.

In addition to collaborating with Range Developments and Six Senses, St. Kitts is fully dedicated to its Tourism Education program in schools designed to teach the principles of the tourism business to the island’s youth who are the future of its tourism industry. Having begun with three pilot schools, the program has expanded to include over 360 students in six schools – four primary schools, one secondary school and one technical and vocational school.

Tourism officers from the St. Kitts Tourism Authority work alongside teachers combining class work and field trips to various sites and attractions on island. A Hospitality School of Excellence is in development and an awards ceremony was held for those students who have excelled in the program.