St Kitts: Police confirm man opened fire killing 22-year-old youth

By Erasmus Williams
April 23, 2020

Clement “Papa” Mills

(PRESS RELEASE) – Police have confirmed that a person who went to a house and opened fire killing a young man, is in custody.

A .police statement Thursday afternoon said a person, whose name was not disclosed, is assisting investigators “into a fatal shooting incident that occurred sometime after 9 p.m. in Parsons Village on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.”

“Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that 22-year-old Clement Mills, who resided at Parsons Village, was at home at the time of the incident. The assailant went to the house, started firing gunshots and fled the scene. Mills was transported via ambulance to the JNF Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.”.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) at 467-1887, 662-3468 or their nearest Police Station. Persons can also share information using the crime hotline 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

