St Kitts: Police confirm armed robbery and assault of Half Moon resident

(PRESS RELEASE) – Police have confirmed an armed robbery in the Half Moon Bay area on Saturday.

“Help! I’ve just been robbed. They took my phone. Please call the police for me.”

A police statement issued Sunday said an investigation has started into the incident in which a woman was robbed and physically assaulted.

“Sue Woodard (65 years old) of Half Moon Bay was in her home when three masked men entered and demanded money.

Ms. Woodard resisted and was assaulted by one of the men. The assailants took a small sum of money, as well as a number of personal items and fled the scene,” the statement said.

Woodward posted her plea for help on her FaceBook page.

Police statement requested persons with information about this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.

St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris’ has imposed a 72-hour lockdown which began at 7 p.m. (local time) on Friday May 1, 2020 and ends at 7 a.m. (local time) Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

