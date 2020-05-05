St Kitts: PM Harris brings message of hope to workers

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – In a pre-recorded statement commemorating Labour Day 2020, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris addressed citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis yesterday, Sunday, May 3rd, with a message of hope that assured workers of the Government’s unwavering commitment to them.

“We have always been supportive of workers – and we will continue to be,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said, adding: “That is why we were able to deliver the most comprehensive stimulus package in the Caribbean region to help those workers hit hard by COVID-19.”

The Government’s $120 million stimulus package provides support to corporate and unincorporated businesses and various sectors of the economy. For instance, the stimulus package allocates an additional $16.9 million for the health system on top of $62 million previously budgeted for it.

The stimulus package also allocates $10 million to boost production in the agriculture sector, as well as an additional $5 million to continue the successful Fresh Start Loan Program for Micro-, Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs). Since September 2015, Fresh Start has helped hundreds of business owners to either start or expand their operations by facilitating access to concessionary funding and technical assistance.

“The workers and their families can always rely on our Team Unity Government to care for and protect them in good times and in bad times. My Government strives to provide the things that working people and their families need and deserve,” Prime Minister Harris also said in his national address commemorating Labour Day, which is today, Monday, May 4th.

The above message is one of hope that is well received as evidenced by the fact that 640 students in St. Kitts registered for school meals as at midday Friday, May 1st.

“To ensure that the children of the working poor are not left behind to suffer at this point in time, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education [the Honourable Shawn Richards] has proposed and Cabinet has agreed that we shall provide a meal to those students who are now unable to attend school – they will, if there is a need, be able to get a hot meal,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said last week during Leadership Matters, which airs on ZIZ TV https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/ every Tuesday night from 8:00pm.

Prime Minister Harris and Senior Minister the Honourable Vance Amory, who has responsibility for Labour and Social Security matters, will headline tomorrow’s edition of Leadership Matters.

