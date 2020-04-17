St Kitts: PM and CMO to discuss the national fight against COVID-19

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will make his fourth consecutive appearance on WINN (98.9) FM’s Inside the News (listen live at www.winnfm.com) tomorrow, Saturday, April 18th, 2020, from 11:00am.
The nation’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, who leads the Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC), will join the Prime Minister in the radio studio.
Inside the News will be simulcast LIVE on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/), ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM (which usually takes a live feed after the midday news), Sugar City (90.3) FM and VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.
