St. Kitts-Nevis: Two youths beaten by police for allegedly breaking curfew

By Erasmus Williams
April 13, 2020

Kevaughn Bradshaw (left) and Amarly Hamilton with injuries

(PRESS RELEASE) — Two St Kitts youths have accused members of the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force for beating them in separate incidents for allegedly breaking the 24-hour curfew now in force until April 18.

According to the medical examination form, Amarly Hamilton sustained several injuries about his body as a result of the beating on Sunday.

His mother has accused police officers of kicking her son “like a dog”.

Police have charged him with failing to remain confined to his residence inclusive of his yard to avoid contact outside of the family.

Another Basseterre youth alleged he was beaten by police on Sunday in circumstances not yet clear.

Kevaughn Bradshaw apparently used his cell phone to record police beating another person.

He remained outside of his house but in the yard when he refused to go inside the house when directed by police.

 

