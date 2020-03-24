St. Kitts-Nevis: Three from quasi-government agency in self-quarantine; no overall numbers isolated or tested

(PRESS RELEASE) — Three persons from a quasi-government agency in Nevis were self-quarantined as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a reliable source, the three persons returned to the Federation via the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on a British Airways flight recently. The self-quarantine lasts for 14 days.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns in both Nevis and St Kitts that persons who arrived by aircraft and agreed to self-quarantined are not keeping their promise to remain indoors for the stipulated 14 days.

Monday, a male complained that he has seen persons who are self-quarantined and have promised to remain indoors in Basseterre and other communities.

On March 1, 2020, news broke that a national of the Federation – a resident of Christ Church, St Kitts – who had returned from Japan was told to “stay at home for two weeks” when she arrived at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport.

This was confirmed by Ministry of Health officials the following day on March 2, 2020 during a hastily-called press conference when the Government admitted that three asymptomatic persons were quarantined at home, six asymptomatic persons were quarantined at tourist facilities and 50 persons were being monitored daily by the public health team.

Since that date, March 2, 2020, scores of visitors and nationals have been ordered to self-quarantine in their homes or hotels, but the authorities including Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, his two health ministers, Hon Eugene Hamilton and Sen the Hon Wendy Phipps and other health and environmental officials, have not divulged any more information the overall numbers quarantined to date, if and how many persons were tested for the coronavirus, whether the lab tests carried out were done in St Kitts and Nevis or sent overseas and the results of those tests.

The government however continues to state that there is no confirmed case of the coronavirus in St Kitts and Nevis.

