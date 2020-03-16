St. Kitts & Nevis takes further action against COVID-19 – Update #4

Share This On:

Pin 8 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Together with the world, St. Kitts & Nevis is navigating the rapid changes taking place as a result of a shared global effort to control the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). During this time, our foremost priority is to protect the health and safety of all citizens, visitors and residents.

To date, St. Kitts & Nevis still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, to help control the spread of the virus and, the Federal Government of St. Kitts & Nevis has issued COVID-19 travel advisories for visitors, citizens and residents arriving in from China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, France, Germany and Spain.

Air passengers travelling to/from any of the above listed destinations within the last 14 days are asked to note travel restrictions and the 14-day mandatory quarantine period that is enforced for Nationals, Residents and Visitors. Persons who travel to St. Kitts & Nevis from these destinations will be subject to screening at the port of entry and a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, wherein their movements will be restricted to a designated facility, for air passengers, most likely their hotel. Air travellers are advised to contact their hotel in advance of arrival to determine if the hotel can accommodate a quarantine and to request information about fees and policies if travellers choose to postpone or cancel their trip.

For anyone choosing to forgo travel during this uncertain time, please know that we remain committed to delivering an outstanding experience of our twin-island destination and look forward to the time when this situation is behind us. In the meantime, we ask all persons to stay informed about the latest news and developments relating to COVID-19 and to take all recommended precautions including everyday preventative actions to help stem the spread of the virus. These include frequent handwashing with soap and water or 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizers, frequent disinfection of surfaces, practicing social distancing and avoiding close contact with people who exhibit signs of respiratory illness.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or http://carpha.org/What-We-Do/Public-Health/Novel-Coronavirus. For more information about St. Kitts, visit www.stkittstourism.kn.

( 0 ) ( 0 )