St. Kitts-Nevis: Some flights to Robert Bradshaw International Airport suspended

By Erasmus Williams
March 21, 2020

St Kitts’ Robert Bradshaw International Airport

(PRESS RELEASE) — More airlines have suspended scheduled flights temporarily to St Kitts’ Robert Bradshaw International Airport in the aftermath of the global impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The St Kitts Tourism Authority said British Airways, Delta Airlines, and American Airlines will suspend some services while the winter schedule for Air Canada and United Airlines will come to an end.

American Airlines, Miami-St Kitts (AA1236) which overnights and leaves as AA 1266 (early morning) will be suspended from March 26 to June 4, 2020.

AA’s JFK-SKB flight that operates on Wednesday is suspended for the period March 26 to June 4, 2020.

AA’s non-stop SKB-DFW (Dallas) Flight 2690 which operates on Saturday’s will be suspended from May 23 to August 3, 2020, and will not operate in the Summer of 2020.

British Airways London-Gatwick Flights BA 2256 and BA 2157 will be suspended from March 28. The last flight will be on March 25 and resumes on April 18, 2020.

Air Canada’s flights AC 1731 (Tuesday) and AC 1730 (Saturday) will end their seasonal (winter) service on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

United Airlines’ SKB-EWR (Newark, NJ) Flights UA 1925 (on Wednesday) and UA 1926 (on Saturday) seasonal service end on March 28, 2020.

Continuing to operate are American Airlines – SKB-MIA (Miami) Daily Flight AA 318 and AA’s SKB-JFK Flight AA 2210 that operates on Saturdays.

Delta Airlines – SKB-ATL (Atlanta) Flights DL 863 and DL 890 and SKB-JFK (New York) Flights DL 551 and DL 2103 will continue as scheduled.

The St Kitts Tourism Authority also informed:

Silver/Seaborne Airlines:

SKB-SJU (San Juan) Daily Flight BB 4187 – The morning flight will depart St. Kitts at 9:00 am and will arrive in San Juan at 10:15 am.

SJU-SKB Daily Flight BB 4180 – The night flight will depart San Juan at 5:15 pm and will arrive in St. Kitts at 6:30 pm.

