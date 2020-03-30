St Kitts-Nevis reports five more coronavirus cases, now seven

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – St Kitts and Nevis reports five new coronavirus cases Sunday night, bringing the total to seven.

“On Saturday, March 28, 2020, St Kitts and Nevis recorded five additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven (7). The patients are three females and two males who are all citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. The females are aged 10 months, 24 years and 36 years, while the two male patients are 29 years and 39 yrears,” Minister of State with responsibility for Health, Sen. the Hon Wendy Phipps said in a statement.

She said all five of these cases are travel related “meaning that the cases were imported into the Federation.”

“This determination has been made based on the patients’ travel history to St Maarten and Antigua during the period March 6th to 13th, 2020,” the junior health minister said.

“The Federal Ministry of Health wishes to advise the public that these confirmed cases of COVID-19 indicate that all such patients are being subjected to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others. The Ministry further advises that the contacts of all five patients will be subject to strict quarantine and testing as well, given that they would have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and can affect others during the incubation period,” said Phipps in the statement.

