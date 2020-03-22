St. Kitts-Nevis PM to make national address on gov’t’s effort to keep nation safe from COVID-19

(PRESS RELEASE) — St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will make a national address on Sunday (March 22, 2020) at 8 p.m., outlining the government’s continuing efforts to keep our nation and people safe from COVID-19.

The prime minister’s national address will air at 8 p.m. tonight on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/) and ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/).

You can also tune in to Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) or WINN (98.9) FM to hear Prime Minister Harris.

The prime minister addressed the nation on Sunday, March 8 in relation to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

