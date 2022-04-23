 

BREAKING NEWS

3 hours agoChastanet Comes Last?

12 hours agoFirst National Bank Closes its Doors to The Public

3 days agoSt. Kitts & Nevis PM Fighting Back in Palace Coup

4 days agoRoyal visit cancelled amidst planned protest in Grenada

5 days agoSt Kitts’ Prime Minister Has Lost Majority Support Among Elected Members of Parliament

 

NewsSt. Kitts & Nevis PM Fighting Back in Palace Coup

St. Lucia News OnlineApril 26, 202213323 min

The political crisis facing Saint Kitts and Nevis has taken another interesting turn, this time with uncertainty regarding the validity of the letter sent to the twin-island Federation’s Governor-General to have Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris removed from office.

The Team Unity alliance which formed the government of St Kitts and Nevis is now fractured, with two leaders of political groups within the Alliance having withdrawn their support for Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

The two leaders are Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards, who leads the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs, who leads the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM).

The two leaders signed a scathing letter on April 16, 2022 to Harris, outlining a very long list of complaints and calling on him to step down by December 31, 2023.

Harris replied with an equally scathing letter, rejecting every demand and indicating he’d prefer to call new elections than to step down.

Seven elected MPs subsequently informed the Governor-General, by letter, that Harris no longer had their support as Prime Minister.

In his April 21, 2022 reply from Government House in Springfield, seen by Saint Lucia News Online (SNO), Sir Tapley told the seven signatories: “I wish to acknowledge receipt of a communication addressed to me,” but added, “It bears no date.”

The brief reply continued: “I note the request contained therein. Consistent with my duty to seek formal advice, I wish to advise that I will do so and revert to you at the earliest.”

Harris under calls to resign from the majority members of parliament chose to focus on ‘ten days national mourning” for former Nevis Premier Ambassador Vance Amory, who died on April 2.

PM Harris, in an April 21 national address called on citizens to obey the Governor general’s proclamation in respect for ex-Premier Amory, arguing his state funeral should not be preceded in divisive partisan political activity.

Meanwhile, all the political parties involved are seeking legal advice on the way forward in the latest political crisis to hit the twin-island Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member-state.

Post Views: 1,332

St. Lucia News Online

previous
Royal visit cancelled amidst planned protest in Grenada
next
First National Bank Closes its Doors to The Public

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Chastanet Comes Last?

Chastanet Comes Last?

3 hours ago
4 min 379
St. Lucia News Online
First National Bank Closes its Doors to The Public

First National Bank Closes its Doors to The Public

12 hours ago
1 min 1747
St. Lucia News Online
Royal visit cancelled amidst planned protest in Grenada

Royal visit cancelled amidst planned protest in Grenada

4 days ago 1
7 min 1040
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.