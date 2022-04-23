The political crisis facing Saint Kitts and Nevis has taken another interesting turn, this time with uncertainty regarding the validity of the letter sent to the twin-island Federation’s Governor-General to have Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris removed from office.

The Team Unity alliance which formed the government of St Kitts and Nevis is now fractured, with two leaders of political groups within the Alliance having withdrawn their support for Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

The two leaders are Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards, who leads the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs, who leads the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM).

The two leaders signed a scathing letter on April 16, 2022 to Harris, outlining a very long list of complaints and calling on him to step down by December 31, 2023.

Harris replied with an equally scathing letter, rejecting every demand and indicating he’d prefer to call new elections than to step down.

Seven elected MPs subsequently informed the Governor-General, by letter, that Harris no longer had their support as Prime Minister.

In his April 21, 2022 reply from Government House in Springfield, seen by Saint Lucia News Online (SNO), Sir Tapley told the seven signatories: “I wish to acknowledge receipt of a communication addressed to me,” but added, “It bears no date.”

The brief reply continued: “I note the request contained therein. Consistent with my duty to seek formal advice, I wish to advise that I will do so and revert to you at the earliest.”

Harris under calls to resign from the majority members of parliament chose to focus on ‘ten days national mourning” for former Nevis Premier Ambassador Vance Amory, who died on April 2.

PM Harris, in an April 21 national address called on citizens to obey the Governor general’s proclamation in respect for ex-Premier Amory, arguing his state funeral should not be preceded in divisive partisan political activity.

Meanwhile, all the political parties involved are seeking legal advice on the way forward in the latest political crisis to hit the twin-island Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member-state.