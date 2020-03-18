Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia PM Allen Chastanet tests negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) *** National Day of Prayer date announced *** At least three major Saint Lucia hotels to close: PM *** Saint Lucians stranded in Martinique due to closure of ferry service*** Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus *** Double murder in Bexon *** Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

St. Kitts-Nevis: New info prompts ex CMO to call for openness on COVID-19

By Erasmus Williams
March 18, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Dr Patrick Martin

(PRESS RELEASE) — Former chief medical officer and veteran pediatrician Dr Patrick Martin is calling for openness and disclosure in relation to the coronavirus (COVID)-19 pandemic as it relates to St Kitts and Nevis.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Operation Room, Dr Martin said government decisions ought to be governed by risk assessment.

“If not, actions are likely to be arbitrary, subjective, partisan or ultra vires,” said Dr Martin, who pointed out that on Monday night’s programme with Dr Terrance Drew and colleagues, he did not agree with social distancing based on the data available to him.

“On Tuesday, new data became available such as several dozen (persons) in quarantine (and) several tests sent to CARPHA. My assessment of risk changed,” said Dr Martin.

“Therefore, on Tuesday night’s programme with Dwyer Astaphan, having regard for new information, I supported social distancing and, in so doing, called for openness and more frequent briefings, among other things, with respect to government communication,” Dr Martin said Wednesday.

No confirmed case of the presence on the coronavirus in St Kitts and Nevis has been officially reported by the authorities.

“The virus is fast approaching. It is not a matter of if it will get here, its a matter of when,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws said Tuesday night.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.