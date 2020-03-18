St. Kitts-Nevis: New info prompts ex CMO to call for openness on COVID-19

(PRESS RELEASE) — Former chief medical officer and veteran pediatrician Dr Patrick Martin is calling for openness and disclosure in relation to the coronavirus (COVID)-19 pandemic as it relates to St Kitts and Nevis.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Operation Room, Dr Martin said government decisions ought to be governed by risk assessment.

“If not, actions are likely to be arbitrary, subjective, partisan or ultra vires,” said Dr Martin, who pointed out that on Monday night’s programme with Dr Terrance Drew and colleagues, he did not agree with social distancing based on the data available to him.

“On Tuesday, new data became available such as several dozen (persons) in quarantine (and) several tests sent to CARPHA. My assessment of risk changed,” said Dr Martin.

“Therefore, on Tuesday night’s programme with Dwyer Astaphan, having regard for new information, I supported social distancing and, in so doing, called for openness and more frequent briefings, among other things, with respect to government communication,” Dr Martin said Wednesday.

No confirmed case of the presence on the coronavirus in St Kitts and Nevis has been officially reported by the authorities.

“The virus is fast approaching. It is not a matter of if it will get here, its a matter of when,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws said Tuesday night.

