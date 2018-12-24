St. Kitts-Nevis government defeats motion of no confidence

Share This On:

(CMC) – The St. Kitts-Nevis government Monday easily brushed aside a motion of no confidence filed against it by Opposition Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas, who claimed a “grave injustice” had been committed against the people of the twin island Federation.

Douglas said that the right of the citizens to “hear their representatives” in the debate had been stifled by actions of the government to move for a vote after only one government legislator, Mark Brantley, the premier of Nevis and the minister of foreign affairs, had responded.

“A grave injustice has been committed against the people and their right to hear their representatives to debate matters,” said Douglas, a former prime minister, who lost the last general election, three years ago.

In a heated presentation in which Douglas was interrupted several times by government ministers, including Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris on several points of order, the opposition leader urged government legislators to lend support to his motion and ensure the downfall of the present administration, whom he accused of being corrupt, and engaged in acts of nepotism, among other ills.

“And that is why we are saying that we are asking the members opposite to at least listen, look inward, ask yourself if this is the way that you expected it to be when you became members of this particular government.

“Ask yourself that because we are saying that you cannot afford to victimise people like this and humiliate people and intimidate people,” he said, noting that the people of the twin island Federation had now retreated into silence given the dictatorial leadership of the present prime minister.

But Douglas said that while the members of the “silent majority” were awaiting the date for fresh general elections, the country could not afford to have the present administration remain in office.

“We cannot afford to wait until the next election to do something about …(the) prime minister, who as people say has become rogue. I don’t want to say that, but I say what people say,” Douglas told legislators.

“There is just Mr. Speaker, too much at stake here. Our country has started off down a slippery slope towards a genuine dictatorship. To make matters worse as we have seen in the case of Trump America, nepotism provides the perfect breeding ground for corruption and corruption”.

Douglas accused Prime Minister Harris of putting his friends and family “in key positions not out of a sense of benevolence towards the people so that he can be able to call upon them to return the favour as he pleases”.

In the 2015 general election, the coalition Team Unity won seven of the 11 seats with the remainder going to Douglas’ St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP).