Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

St. Kitts-Nevis: Dr Drew speaks on COVID-19 to Cayon High students, faculty

By Erasmus Williams
March 19, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Students of the Cayon High School listen attentively to Dr Terrance Drew

(PRESS RELEASE) — Medical internist Dr Terrance Drew continued his voluntary pilgrimage to another educational institution on Thursday to share information on the Global Pandemic COVID-19.

During the morning session at the Cayon High School, Dr Drew explained the genesis of the virus, the symptoms and the decision of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a pandemic.

Dr Drew addressing faculty and staff at the Washington Archibald High School (WAHS)

He called on the Cayon High students and faculty to practice good hygiene at all times by washing hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; sneeze into the flexed elbow or tissue then dispose of it; stay away from persons who are symptomatic, and persons who feel sick should stay away from other persons and contact their doctor and drink fluids and remain hydrated.

Over the past several weeks, Dr Drew has appeared on “Issues” on Freedom 106.5 FM, Kyss 102.5 FM’s “Ask the Leader,” and the public meetings and press conferences by the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), to inform listeners and advocate for preparedness at all levels.

Dr Drew has also spoken to students at the Dean-Glasford Primary School and the Washington Archibald High School and lead medical colleagues at a forum that was streamed to a public audience to conform with World Health Organisation (WHO) international standards of limiting the number of persons at events and places.

Dr Terrance Drew with students at the Dean-Glasford Primary School

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.