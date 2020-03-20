St. Kitts-Nevis: Dr Drew speaks on COVID-19 to Cayon High students, faculty

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Medical internist Dr Terrance Drew continued his voluntary pilgrimage to another educational institution on Thursday to share information on the Global Pandemic COVID-19.

During the morning session at the Cayon High School, Dr Drew explained the genesis of the virus, the symptoms and the decision of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a pandemic.

He called on the Cayon High students and faculty to practice good hygiene at all times by washing hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; sneeze into the flexed elbow or tissue then dispose of it; stay away from persons who are symptomatic, and persons who feel sick should stay away from other persons and contact their doctor and drink fluids and remain hydrated.

Over the past several weeks, Dr Drew has appeared on “Issues” on Freedom 106.5 FM, Kyss 102.5 FM’s “Ask the Leader,” and the public meetings and press conferences by the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), to inform listeners and advocate for preparedness at all levels.

Dr Drew has also spoken to students at the Dean-Glasford Primary School and the Washington Archibald High School and lead medical colleagues at a forum that was streamed to a public audience to conform with World Health Organisation (WHO) international standards of limiting the number of persons at events and places.

