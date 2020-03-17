St. Kitts-Nevis: Dr. Drew lauded for sharing information on COVID 19

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Medical internist Dr Terrance Drew is being applauded for his “excellent leadership” in sharing information on the Global Pandemic COVID19 with the people of St Kitts and Nevis and those abroad.

Over the past several weeks, Dr Drew has appeared on “Issues” on Freedom 106.5 FM, Kyss 102.5 FM’s “Ask the Leader,” and the public meetings and press conferences by the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), to inform listeners and advocate for preparedness at all levels.

Dr Drew recently spoke to students at the Dean-Glasford Primary School and the Washington Archibald High School.

On Monday night, a planned public session at the St Peter’s Community Center, with medical doctors, was instead facilitated via a live stream from Port Zante to conform with World Health Organisation (WHO) international standards of limiting the number of persons at events and places.

Dr Terrance Drew with students at the Dean-Glasford Primary School.

Retired nurse, Gealta Langley praised Dr Drew for putting “country above self, serving and educating the populace during this crisis of the Global Pandemic COVID19.”

“His opponent and Minister of Health (Hon Eugene Hamilton) finds it necessary to be distributing yellow-top garbage bins when the World and St Kitts and Nevis are in panic and fear of the coronavirus,” said Langley, who added:

“Elections have consequences. This is a clear demonstration why our healthcare is in shambles, the Minister (Hon Eugene Hamilton) is fast asleep at the wheels and appears helpless only fighting for political survival,” said Langley who worked in St Kitts and Nevis and New York.

“Dr Terrence Drew cares and Healthcare and Agriculture will improve tremendously when he becomes the next Minister of Health,” said Langley in a Facebook posting.

Technocrat and educator, Shez Dore-Tyson said the public sessions by Dr Drew make her more ready and more prepared for the crisis after listening to him and the other doctors last night.

“Thank you. You bring us out of the darkness and into the light by breaking down the corona information for everybody to understand. You are a true leader Dr Drew. You really care for true,” said Dore-Tyson.

Dr Drew’s presentation on the coronavirus to the students and faculty of the Washington Archibald High School has been welcomed.

“Your presentation was straightforward and provided us with practical preventative tips! One, in particular, we would like to reiterate is the use of rags that many students carry around daily. It is better to use a tissue or napkin that can be disposed of in the garbage,” the school posted on its Facebook page.

United States-based Lavi Gumbs who listened to the live stream described the session Monday night as “very informative and brilliant idea in bringing awareness to the people and the diasporas.”

“Healthcare really need to be St Kitts and Nevis’ first priority in 2020. It’s time St Kitts and Nevis doctors get the respect deserved. Great job Dr Drew along with the other Doctors,” Gumbs posted.

