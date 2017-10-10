St. Kitts is open and welcoming travellers

(PRESS RELEASE) — St. Kitts is pleased to report that initial assessments have been completed and the island is resuming normal operations, as it was fortunate to escape major damage from the passage of Hurricane Maria to its south.

All hotels in St. Kitts are fully operational and those properties that do not engage in regular seasonal closures are open and servicing guests.

St. Kitts’ Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) reopened and began welcoming flights on September 20. The Port Zante cruise pier did not sustain damage and Park Hyatt remains on track to debut in November.

We continue to extend our thoughts and prayers to our Caribbean brothers and sisters in those islands which took a direct hit from Maria and to everyone who has been or will be impacted by the storm. Our sincere thanks to those who have kept St. Kitts & Nevis in their hearts and prayers.

Hotel Updates as of September 25-26, 2017:

* Golden Rock Inn – 9/21 – FB Messenger – Hotel will re-open on October 4th, 2017 as scheduled

* Marriot St. Kitts Beach Club – 9/25 – Facebook Post: “At this time, Marriott’s St. Kitts Beach Club remains open. The St. Kitts Operations team is assessing any potential impact on the resort from the recent hurricanes. As always, the safety and security of our Owners, guests, and associates is a top priority. For more information, please call the resort hotline at (800)-306- 9506.”

* Ocean Terrace Inn – 9/22 – FB post “Earlier this week, Hurricane Maria passed the south of St. Kitts and Nevis. We are happy to report that there has been no property damage to OTI. The hotel remains open and operating for guests.”

* Oualie Beach Resort – 9/25 – Hotel Email: 9/25 – Hotel Email Message – We are pleased to inform that Oualie Beach Resort is fully operational since Hurricane Maria. The waves actually brought more sand to the beach which after clearing the seaweed from the shore will make the beach even more large and beautiful! Water Taxis are also fully operational for transfers from St Kitts (currently from Christophe Harbour) to Oualie Beach.

* St. Kitts Marriott – Fully operational

* Park Hyatt – Fully operational

* Sugar Bay Club – Fully operational

* Timothy Beach Resort – Fully operational

* Royal St. Kitts Hotel – Fully operational