St. Kitts: Government dismisses critics of its $500-per-month poverty alleviation programme

(CMC) – The St. Kitts-Nevis government has brushed aside critics questioning how it intends to finance a programme that would provide nationals with an EC$500 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) grant monthly.

The Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) is due to roll out on December 21 and Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris said that it is aimed at households whose income is less than EC$3000.

Last week, Prime Minister Harris told legislators during the presentation of the 2019 national budget that the programme was as a result of the proper fiscal management and investment made by his administration since coming to office three years ago.

“I recall when we announced it some said it couldn’t be done, it was a pie in the sky, where will they get the money from? And even now as we will start to pay on December 21 some may still ask where are they getting the money from?

“The answer is we‘re getting the money from our resources from our own investment and savings in the bank, we’re not pulling the devil’s tail. That is where the money is coming from and we budgeted for it last year, we put it in the budget,” Prime Minister Harris said.

“So when some persons ask the question where are they getting the money from the answer is in prudent fiscal management of our country that has allowed us to report year after year, four years in a row, surplus, we saved the surplus, built the buffer so when the time was right and we could sustain it we could implement one of the most significant social protection programs in the history of the country,” he added.

Opposition Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas has already described the EC$749.3 million national budget as a “ mishmash of projects” which would not raising the growth rate over the long-term.