St Kitts: Government Auxiliary Employees and employees of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme to get paid early

By Office of the Press Secretary - St. Kitts and Nevis
April 17, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The weekly paid Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) and employees of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) will receive their wages a day early next week on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020, instead of on the usual Friday, in order to avoid inconvenience during assigned shopping periods under the State of Emergency.

They also received their weekly wages yesterday, Thursday, April 16th, and on Wednesday, April 8th in the week of Good Friday.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris wishes to express his gratitude to the Government’s Human Resource Department, the Accountant General’s Office and the STEP Office for ensuring that the payments are made in a timely manner.

Residents of Zone One (East Side in St. Kitts) and Zone Three (the parishes of St. Paul’s, St. Thomas and St. James in Nevis) were allowed to leave their residences yesterday, Thursday, April 16th, for essential shopping and business.

Today, Friday, April 17th, residents of Zone Two (West Side in St. Kitts) and Zone Four (the parishes of St. John and St. George in Nevis) are allowed to leave their residences between 7:00am and 5:00pm to conduct essential business at banks and other money service providers, as well as at pharmacies, supermarkets and food outlets.

