St Kitts: Fifth weekly installment of Leadership Matters airs tonight

(PRESS RELEASE) – The fifth weekly installment of Leadership Matters airs tonight, Tuesday, April 21st, 2020, from 8:00pm and will be headlined by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards.

The wildly popular Leadership Matters virtual forum series, which is hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, airs live on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/) every Tuesday night from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

Leadership Matters is simulcast nationally on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com, ZIZ’s audience can watch Leadership Matters – which is a runaway success on social media – on ZIZ’s Facebook and YouTube pages, ZIZ’s Amazon Fire Stick App and the ZIZ News App (available online at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store).

Joining Prime Minister Harris and the Deputy Prime Minister, who is the Education Minister, will be Dr. Tricia Esdaille, the Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education.

Dr. Esdaille is the National Focal Point for the Model Safe Schools Programme of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and Chair of the St. Kitts-Nevis National Safe Schools Committee.

The call-in number is 869.466.2666.

