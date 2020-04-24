St Kitts: Dr Douglas, Saddlers Secondary School remember “Papa”

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Former prime minister The Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas has urged young men to put down their guns as he joined the communities of Parsons, Saddlers and Harrises in extending “heartfelt condolences and prayers” to Rosalind Mills and Clement Mully of Saddlers and Parsons, respectfully, on the passing of their son, Clement “Papa” Mills, who was gunned down earlier this week.

The 22-year-old died in hospital after he was attacked on Wednesday night by a male now in police custody.

“Papa” as he was called was a young man full of potential, still in his early twenties whose life was cut short,” said Dr Douglas in a statement.

“I urge and encourage our young men to turn away from criminal activities and to put down your guns. Sadly, this has happened even as the nation was on 24-hours locked down,” said Dr Douglas in a brief statement.

Dr Douglas, who has represented the communities as their parliamentary representative also called on the communities to remember the parents and siblings of the alleged shooter in their prayers.

“Both families are in pain, shock and disbelief. Let us pray for healing, comfort and strength during this very difficult time,” said Dr Douglas.

The Saddlers Secondary School also remembered Mills, noting he was “a past student of the Saddlers Secondary School 2009-2014 cohort, the first group of students to attend the school.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, relatives, close friends and the communities of Belle Vue to Parsons. May his soul rest in peace,” the school posted on its FaceBook Page with a montage of photos celebrating moments at the school.

